Raimondo’s Providence house sells for over $1.1 million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is no longer a Providence resident.

Raimondo and her husband, Andy Moffit, sold their East Side home on Monday for $1.155 million, according to a listing on the real-estate website Zillow. The purchase was handled by James DeRentis, a prominent broker who is also the husband of former Raimondo chief of staff Brett Smiley.

The transaction appears to be a private sale, meaning the house never went on the market publicly.

Raimondo had been expected to move to the Washington area since President Biden appointed her to lead the U.S. Commerce Department back in January. She officially stepped down as governor in March.

Raimondo and Moffit made a handsome profit on the 4,591-square-foot Morris Avenue house, benefiting from the white-hot Rhode Island real estate market. They paid just $471,500 for it in March 2013, less than half the sale price and over $100,000 below the home’s original asking price at the time.

Raimondo will still have a place to call home in Rhode Island: she and Moffit also own a summer residence in South Kingstown.

