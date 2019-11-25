Raimondo touts Israel trade mission upon return to RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fresh from a trade mission to Israel, Governor Gina Raimondo touted the economic development trip as a success.

“Tel Aviv has a very vibrant startup and technology scene and many are looking to open a U.S. operation,” Raimondo said. “I was there saying if you want to be in America or if you want to be in the Northeast, you have to be in Rhode Island.”

Raimondo says she and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor met with more than 20 companies, mostly startups and involved in healthcare.

They describe Israel as a “startup nation.”

“I hope and expect something will come out of those meetings,” Raimondo said.

Among the companies they met with, Pryor says an agreement between Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Rhode Island was the “linchpin” of the trip.

“We are signing an agreement to cooperate on innovation and entrepreneurship, to bring together BGU’s Advanced Technologies Park, BGU’s Yazamut 360 entrepreneurship program, and RIHub, Rhode Island’s new innovation center,” said BGU’s Professor Chamovitz in a statement.

Raimondo says she also met with the Israeli prime minister and president.

The governor, Pryor and other Democratic governors returned from the trip on Friday.