Raimondo, Giffords hope RI can become national leader in gun violence prevention

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Lawmakers, advocates and survivors of gun violence converged at the State House Thursday to discuss how Rhode Island can become a national leader when it comes to prevention.

Former Congresswoman and survivor of gun violence Gabrielle Giffords joined Gov. Gina Raimondo for a roundtable discussion to hear directly from local survivors and advocates about the importance of taking action.

“After the headlines fade, the trauma and grief for gun violence survivors continue,” Giffords said. “There are hard days, and there are days of hopelessness. But there are also days of determination and courage. That’s why I’m so grateful for the individuals who shared their stories today. I am touched by their strength—reminded, yet again, that the costs of inaction are greater than any one person can possibly know.”

Following a deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Raimondo began her push to strengthen the state’s gun laws. In 2018, she signed a “red flag” bill into law which allows police to request orders to remove guns temporarily from people deemed dangerous. The “red flag” law was used 21 times in its first year, according to a Target 12 review of court data.

That same year, Raimondo also signed into law a bill banning bump stocks, which was proposed after a mass shooting at an outside concert in Las Vegas back in 2017.

Since then, Raimondo has continued to advocate for legislation aimed at preventing gun violence statewide.

This year, a variety of gun-related bills are making their way through both the House and Senate on Smith Hill.

A bill banning the manufacture, sale and distribution of 3D-printed guns is currently being considered, along with one that would establish a statewide public safety computer-aided dispatch records system.

Another bill making the rounds would require sellers to send a copy of a buyer’s application to purchase firearms to the police department of the city or town where the buyer lives. This bill was proposed following a deadly shooting inside a Westerly housing complex.

After hearing from survivors of gun violence, Raimondo acknowledged there’s still work to be done.

“It was humbling to hear the firsthand stories of gun violence survivors today, and I’m honored that Gabby Giffords joined us for this important conversation,” Raimondo said. “Rhode Islanders are demanding action, and we will not stop until our schools and our communities are safe from gun violence.”

Gifford said Rhode Island should continue to push to reduce the $268 million cost of gun violence that arises as a result of someone being killed every eight days by a firearm in the state.

“We must never stop fighting,” Gifford said. “Be bold, be courageous. The nation is counting on you, now is the time to come together.”