RI state leaders honor the fallen at 9/11 remembrance ceremony

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Gov. Gina Raimondo participated in a small and socially-distanced 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the State House.

Raimondo has also directed all Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“This September 11th, we remember the victims of the deadly attacks 19 years ago, and we commemorate the courage of those who put themselves in harm’s way to save others,” Raimondo said. “On that solemn day, America showed its true colors – coming together in solidarity, in strength, and in service. We must honor the men and women we lost that day by continuing to fight for American ideals of justice and equality in everything we do.”

Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a mark of respect.