PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after racist and homophobic materials were found on the Rhode Island College (RIC) campus.

According to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner, the packets were found Wednesday at residence halls.

“I want to assure you that there is no place on our campus for this kind of hate and we will do everything within our power to protect our campus community,” Warner said in a letter to the RIC community.

Warner said the materials are similar to antisemitic materials distributed in other Rhode Island communities that target marginalized peoples.

RIC students are scheduled to return to class Jan. 17.