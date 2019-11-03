R.I. teen suicide rate lowest in country

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Teen suicide rates in Rhode Island are the lowest in the country for the second year in a row.

That’s according to America’s Health Ranking that monitors and compares percentages around the country. For medical professionals in the state it is the result of years of strategic work.

Just five years ago, Rhode Island sat 16 positions lower on the list. It’s an improvement welcomed by many, including those at Bradley Hospital.

Dr. Jennifer Jencks is the director of the Access Center at Bradley. ​”It’s really amazing that Rhode Island has come so far,” said Jencks. “We’re just going to keep working on it.”

Jencks helped lead a team of medical professionals in an all out effort to lower the number of adolescent suicidal ideation in the state.

Working with the Providence Public School Department, teaching professionals in the system to catch the signs and symptoms faster. ​

Jencks said, “Certainly under times of most significant stress, social pressure, kids struggle more. We are seeing an increase in mental illness.”​​

While an exact cause of suicidal ideation is hard to pin down, there area things we know for sure. The Rhode Island Health Department said suicide rates among males is consistently higher than females.

Ethnicity also plays a role with Hispanic high school students holding high suicide rates than their white or black schoolmates.

Jencks said the age of her patients is also changing.

Bradley has treated legitimate suicidal ideation in children as young as toddlers.

It raises the question for many parents; How young is too young to talk about it?​”Very often people hold back,” Jencks said.

“They are not sure if they should bring it up as a topic. They feel nervous if I bring it up and somebody says they are suicidal ‘I don’t know what to do.’ What if I can’t help them, but honestly the best thing you can do is to ask and to identify an adult who can help you.”

​​Jencks said a lot of progress has been made but there is still more work to do. She said it is important to know the free resources available.

There are 24/7 hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Bradley Hospital Kids’ Link: 1-885-543-5465

Or you can click here to visit free online resources to help start a discussion with someone you know who’s effected.



