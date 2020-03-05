R.I. Supreme Court won’t take up Wild Zebra appeal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court will not allow the Wild Zebra to reopen as a strip club, and has declined to take up the club’s appeal after it was shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses.

The order came down from the state’s high court on Thursday, after a conference on the matter was held Wednesday. No reasoning was given by the justices, who did not meet in open court.

The Wild Zebra’s lawyers had petitioned for what is called a “writ of certiorari” to the Supreme Court asking that the justices hear the appeal to restore the strip club’s adult entertainment license. The club also asked for an “emergency stay” for the club to reopen while the appeal was pending.

The court denied the emergency stay, in addition to deciding not to hear the appeal.

The strip club was shut down earlier this year following an undercover investigation by police, who testified they were offered sex in exchange for money in the club’s back room.

The Providence Board of Licenses subsequently stripped the club of all its business licenses, including liquor and adult entertainment.

On appeal to the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, the Wild Zebra successfully got its liquor licenses back pending a full hearing. But the state agency contends it has no jurisdiction over adult entertainment licenses, which is why the club made the further appeal to the Supreme Court.

It’s unclear if the club would decide to reopen as a nightclub — without its nude dancers — or attempt to negotiate a settlement with the city to reopen as a strip club, as the Foxy Lady did through mediation last year.

Unlike the Wild Zebra, the Supreme Court had agreed to take up the Foxy Lady’s appeal if mediation did not work out.

“We are discussing our options and I will let you know tomorrow,” Wild Zebra attorney Peter Petrarca said in an email. “We are moving forward with the DBR appeal to get the liquor license back.”

