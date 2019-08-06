R.I. State Police: One dead after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police confirmed to Eyewitness News the driver of a car involved in a serious crash with a water tanker truck on I-195 East in East Providence Monday died.

Authorities responded to I-195 East between Exits 6 and 7 near the merge to Route 114 South around 9:15 p.m. where they said a car and a water tanker truck collided.

The driver was the only person in the car, and no one else was injured in the crash according to police.

Crash, Right-Center lane, Right lane, Right Shoulder blocked on I-195 EB at Exit 7 (US 6 East to Rte. 114 South – Seekonk/Barrington*) in East Providence — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) August 6, 2019

Eyewitness News cameras captured a water tanker truck being towed away from the scene.

Water tanker truck being towed after crash in East Providence Monday.

State Police investigators were also seen on the highway taking measurements inside the construction zone near the crash scene.

Authorities are still working to notify the victims family.

The identity of the victim and the driver of the water tanker truck involved have not been released by police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.