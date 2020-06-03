Quiet night in Rhode Island after Tuesday’s violent scene in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Businesses are picking up the pieces in Providence after chaos broke out early Tuesday morning.

Parts of the state were left on edge after hundreds of people gathered outside Providence Place Mall late Monday. Things were peaceful at first, but quickly turned violent with dozens of arrests, several police officers hurt, businesses looted and a police cruiser being torched.

In Warwick, heavy police presence was visible by 5 p.m. Tuesday evening after local and state police say they got a heads-up that rioters might make the Warwick Mall their next target.

An entrance to the mall was lined with police officers and members of the National Guard. Barriers were also installed and helicopters were seen overhead.

There was a similar scene at Garden City Center in Cranston, with Mayor Allen Fung taking up Raimondo’s offer of National Guard backup. He said the steps taken overnight were a precaution, but necessary.

“Based upon the information that Cranston police has provided to myself, we are taking every precaution to protect life, liberty and property within the city of Cranston,” he said. “Especially here in Garden City.”

Many of the curfews across the state are being lifted Wednesday morning except for Providence, which will hold theirs through June 9.

The cleanup in Providence continues for small businesses that were damaged. Several establishments in the downtown core had windows smashed and merchandise stolen.

Many of them were just reopening after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gina Raimondo assured the owners that the state will help get them back on their feet.

“People have the right to be upset, but we just don’t want our city destroyed,” said Juan Carter, Director of Street Outreach, The Nonviolence Institute, on Tuesday.

“It’s our city, we want to keep it clean. Our kids live here and we don’t want to live in a city where it is all broken down,” said Providence resident Wilfredo Vargas.

Even children, including six-year-old Ariella Nadeau of Providence, were helping clean up the damage with brooms.

“I’m down here because I am helping my community and this is the right thing to do,” she said.