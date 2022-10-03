PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will start issuing child tax rebates to around 115,000 households starting Monday.

The Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, which was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in the state’s FY23 budget, will offer a one-time tax credit of $250 per child for up to three children, but only for eligible families.

The credit is for dependents in tax year 2021 and the credit will be available for single tax filers who make less than $100,000 or joint filers who make less than $200,000.

“Our Administration is committed to delivering targeted tax relief to Rhode Islanders as we continue to build on our state’s economic momentum,” McKee said in a release earlier this year. “Supporting parents and their children with Rhode Island’s new Child Tax Rebate is a sensible and critical way to keep our economy growing.”

Checks will automatically be sent to eligible families, and no separate application is required. You can track the status of your payment here.

McKee is expected to formally make the announcement at 1:45 p.m.