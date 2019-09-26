Q&A: Providence Teachers Union President on school cleanliness, state takeover and absenteeism

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a summer of headlines about Providence school building conditions, the president of the Providence Teachers Union says the schools still aren’t as clean as she would like.

Maribeth Calabro says her members have been reporting issues with the custodial company Aramark, including an issue reported to her on Thursday.

“A clean up of blood that wasn’t done appropriately,” she said. “That needs to be addressed, there needs to be a protocol.”

Karen Cutler, a spokesperson for Aramark, said in an email: “The school custodian acted quickly and cleaned up the blood but did not follow proper protocol. He was retrained immediately.”

Calabro says teachers have reported a lack of due diligence from the company Aramark, including when it comes to cleaning the floors and emptying trash cans.

“Should their floor be swept every day? In my opinion, yes,” Calabro said. “Should their garbage be taken out every day? In my opinion, yes. … Every other building in the state, I’m pretty sure floors are swept and garbage is taken out on a daily basis. So I don’t think we’re asking too much.”

Mayor Jorge Elorza also criticized Aramark over the summer, calling on the company to step it up.

The custodial company is being paid $18.5 million for its contract this school year.

Calabro also said teachers were finding dead rodents on sticky mouse traps, and believed the traps weren’t being picked up in a timely manner.

The Johns Hopkins University report that came out in June found a variety of different school building conditions, with some described as being “dire,” and others in top shape.

Calabro made the comments during a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News about the Providence Public Schools, which are slated to be taken over by the state education commissioner later this fall.

Watch the above video to hear Calabro’s thoughts on the schools takeover, the Providence teachers contract, and a controversial $187,000 purchase by the superintendent of an inspirational book that turned out to have religious references.