PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Today is the final day PVDonuts will be open in its Ives Street location in Providence.

The store announced last month its moving locations, after seven years in Fox Point.

The gourmet shop won’t be going far, as they’ll be relocating to a new shop on Wickenden Street, sometime in July.

The store posted on social media that they hope the new location will offer more parking options on the street and in free parking lots nearby.

The store will remain open until 3 p.m. Sunday, and ill have a few specials on the menu for their last day in business on Ives Street.