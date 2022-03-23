PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Wednesday the musical lineup for the first full-scale PVDFest since the pandemic began.

The free outdoor arts festival is scheduled for June 10–12 and will include various food vendors, live musical performances and art installations.

“This festival has nothing but potential to continue to grow and grow and grow,” Elorza said. “There are festivals that have a name, like a marquee name, that resonates throughout the country, and we are well on our way to establishing PVDFest as one of them.”

Friday, June 10:

Rebirth Brass Band

Kermit Ruffins

Saturday, June 11:

Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra

Sunday, June 12:

Hit La Rosa

PVDFest Schedule:

Friday, June 10 : 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11 : noon to 8 p.m.

: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12: noon to 6 p.m.

The downtown festival was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, some outdoor programs were held in lieu of the full festival.