PVDFest returns this summer for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, PVDFest is making a comeback.

Organizers of the popular arts and cultural event that takes place throughout the streets of Providence say it’s been reimaged as a new festival experience.

“Even though 2020 was different, the magic of PVDFest still united our city at a time when we needed it most,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a promotional video released Tuesday.

This year, “PVDFest Happenings” will occur citywide from June through August.

Then, a “Party in Providence” will be held downtown on Sept. 25–26.

“We’re ready for a once-in-a-lifetime PVDFest experience Providence. Are you?” Elorza added.

