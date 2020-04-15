PVDFest postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─PVDFest, the popular arts and cultural festival that takes place in the summer throughout the streets of Providence, has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday.
This year would’ve been the the festival’s sixth consecutive year of bringing art, music and food to the capital city.
“In these unprecedented times, however, we have an obligation to prioritize the health and well-being of our attendees, merchants, performers and artists,” organizers posted on the PVDFest Facebook page. “During this challenging moment, we’re grateful for your support and understanding.”
Even though the four-day festival is postponed, event organizers are working on creative ways to “share some much-needed PVDFest magic in 2020.”
