12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

PVDFest postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PVD fest_311115

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─PVDFest, the popular arts and cultural festival that takes place in the summer throughout the streets of Providence, has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday.

This year would’ve been the the festival’s sixth consecutive year of bringing art, music and food to the capital city.

“In these unprecedented times, however, we have an obligation to prioritize the health and well-being of our attendees, merchants, performers and artists,” organizers posted on the PVDFest Facebook page. “During this challenging moment, we’re grateful for your support and understanding.”

Even though the four-day festival is postponed, event organizers are working on creative ways to “share some much-needed PVDFest magic in 2020.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Wednesday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Morning Update
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear:  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com