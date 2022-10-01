EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly four-thousand pumpkins arrived at the JDP Theatre Company in East Providence Saturday.

The arrival is part of the non-profit theater company’s annual pumpkin patch fundraiser.

The pumpkins were driven up from New Mexico, and Saturday, several members of the community helped get them ready for the event.

“We have the East Providence high school football team behind us right now unloading the truck.” Said Jillian Gesualdo, Executive Director of JDP Theater Company.

“They help us out. This is the second year in a row that they’ve helped us and we’re really fortunate to have them because it’s a big job.” Said Gesualdo.

Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go towards paying for the theater’s programing.

The pumpkin patch is open from 2 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. on weekdays and 9:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. on weekends.