PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents are getting a chance to weigh in on the proposed payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement between the city and four institutions: Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, Providence College and the Rhode Island School of Design.

A public hearing on the proposed agreements is set to get underway at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Council chambers at Providence City Hall.

The non-profit organizations, which are technically exempt from paying commercial taxes, have historically entered into the PILOT programs as a way of contributing to city coffers in exchange for taking up so much physical space throughout the city.

The city proposed two agreements: a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with all four institutions and a supplemental memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Brown University.

A 20-year agreement entered into by then-Mayor David Ciccilline expired in 2023, and a 10-year agreement entered into in 2012 by then-Mayor Angel Taveras expired in 2022. Under the combined prior agreements, Providence chief operating officer Courtney Hawkins said the city received a total of about $94 million over 20 years.

The city stands to gain roughly $223 million over the next 20 years under the proposed agreements.

The agreements are still subject to further review by the Council Finance Committee, which is set to discuss and vote on sending the proposals to the full City Council at a meeting on Thursday night.