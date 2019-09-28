Breaking News
Motorcyclist dies after East Greenwich crash

Providence’s plastic bag ban expected to begin next month

Providence

by: Joseph Griswold,

Posted: / Updated:
plastic bags_470581

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The days are numbered for plastic bags in Providence.

A plastic bag ban, signed into law by Mayor Jorge Elorza back in May, will officially take effect starting Oct. 22.

Once the ban is in place, businesses will no longer be allowed to offer single-use plastic bags to customers. Instead, retailers can offer recyclable paper bags or thicker reusable bags with stitched handles.

The ban aims to reduce the use of plastic bags, which city officials said are the leading contaminant to Providence’s recycling stream. Retailers who continue to offer single-use bags will be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 for each subsequent offense.

Those in need of a reusable bag can visit any Providence community library where “Zero Waste Providence” conducts bag exchanges.

Beginning October 22, 2019, retailers in the City of Providence will no longer be providing single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. What can retailers use instead? Reusable bags with stitched handles and/or 100% recycled paper bags. ____For more information on what type of bags are acceptable to use, visit SustainPVD.com or call the Mayor’s Center for City Services by dialing 3-1-1.

Posted by Jorge Elorza on Monday, September 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams