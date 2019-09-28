Providence’s plastic bag ban expected to begin next month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The days are numbered for plastic bags in Providence.

A plastic bag ban, signed into law by Mayor Jorge Elorza back in May, will officially take effect starting Oct. 22.

Once the ban is in place, businesses will no longer be allowed to offer single-use plastic bags to customers. Instead, retailers can offer recyclable paper bags or thicker reusable bags with stitched handles.

The ban aims to reduce the use of plastic bags, which city officials said are the leading contaminant to Providence’s recycling stream. Retailers who continue to offer single-use bags will be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 for each subsequent offense.

Those in need of a reusable bag can visit any Providence community library where “Zero Waste Providence” conducts bag exchanges.