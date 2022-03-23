PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence youth sports league tells 12 News their season may now be in jeopardy after one of their buses went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the West End Community Center around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a bus on fire.

The bus is owned by the West End Intruders, a community sports organization for children ages 5 through 14.

West End Intruders Vice President Melissa Stephens tells 12 News four kids intentionally started the fire, adding that three of them have already been caught by police.

12 News has reached out to the Providence Police Department to confirm the arrests but has yet to hear back.

Stephens said the newly-purchased buses are used to transport and store equipment for the organization’s football team.

The fire destroys nearly all of the organization’s equipment, including 70 helmets, 60 shoulder pads, four sets of jerseys and more than 70 pairs of pants.

“We don’t know if we will even be able to have a season this year,” Stephens said. “It’s a complete setback for our organization, which has been operating for over 50 years.”

Stephens said the organization is asking for monetary and equipment donations to help them keep the season going.