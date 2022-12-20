PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of toys were distributed to local families Tuesday at the YMCA of Greater Providence’s annual holiday drive.

YMCA CEO Steven O’Donnell said they expect 10,000 to 15,000 toys to be given away. As of 11 a.m., about 500 cars showed up at the toy drive.

Residents can pull up in their car to 21 Peace Street, tell the workers and volunteers what kinds of toys they need, and the team will gather the toys and brings them out to the car.

O’Donnell said it’s important to make sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas.

“There is nothing better than watching a kid smile and recognize that they got something because they might not have an opportunity to get something for no fault of their own,” he said.

The toys are donations from across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The drive will be running all day until the toys run out.