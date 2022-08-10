PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ka Xiong was a regular at the Peace & Plenty Community Garden in Providence.

The elderly woman lived two blocks away, according to garden leader Doug Victor, and visited almost daily.

“One gardener called her the heart and soul of the garden,” Victor said. “I believe she had an individual relationship with each plant that she planted.”

Robin Xiong, one of Ka’s relatives, believes she was walking home from the garden Saturday night when she was hit by a car.

“She passed over the weekend after she was brought [to the hospital],” Robin said.

Ka’s death appears to have flown under the radar, and it’s still unclear exactly what happened. 12 News reached out to the Providence Police Department for more information but has not yet heard back.

Victor said Ka was known for her generosity, adding that she always gave away the vegetables she grew and gave advice to new gardeners.

“We’re struggling to kind of come to terms with this loss,” Victor said.

Robin, who’s running for state Senate this fall, said Ka’s death should serve as a wake up call for state and local leaders.

“Every single year, more and more people die just walking places, on sidewalks, that are supposed to be safe,” she said. “This is an observable issue that needs to be tackled.”

Victor said the garden community plans on honoring Ka’s life in the coming weeks. In the meantime, he said volunteers have stepped up to water her plants and keep them alive.