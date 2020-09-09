Providence woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to trafficking methamphetamine and could serve up to life in prison, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Alexa Samoiloff, 51, admitted to a federal court judge that she facilitated drug deals from her apartment, as well as in hotel rooms and other unspecified locations. She told the judge she provided instructions to her co-conspirators using an encrypted app.

The DOJ said payments for the meth or “ice” were often sent to her via Walmart or MoneyGram wire transfers.

The FBI conducted nine undercover purchases of between seven and 46 grams of “ice,” all of which were at least 90% pure meth, according to the DOJ.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Samoiloff’s apartment in October 2019, where they seized approximately 31 grams of crystal meth, as well as an ammunition container with 109 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 10 knives, three swords, a crossbow, multiple cell phones, hypodermic needles and various items for packaging and distributing meth.

Samoiloff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine. She could face anywhere between 10 years to life in prison.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.