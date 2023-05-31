PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman will be sentenced later this year for her role in a drug-trafficking operation.

Rosangeles Bueno, 42, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office.

Prosecutors said Bueno admitted to a federal judge that she was paid to accept and store shipments of drugs over a six-week period beginning in February 2022. She was found to have received packages containing more than two kilograms of fentanyl and “quantities of cocaine,” according to prosecutors.

Bueno is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.