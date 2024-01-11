LEBANON, Conn. (WPRI) — A 51-year-old Providence woman was killed in a single-car crash in Lebanon, Connecticut, state police there said.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 2 in the area of Exit 22 around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An initial investigation said Danielle Tessier was driving on the eastbound side of the highway when, for reasons unknown, veered off the road and struck a bridge abutment.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what led up to the crash at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at (860) 465-5400.