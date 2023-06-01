PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence woman Wednesday in connection with the death of a 10-month-old boy last summer, 12 News has learned.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, confirmed that 31-year-old Esther Pacheco has been charged with manslaughter.

The infant died last August after drowning in a bathtub, according to Lague.

Court records indicate that Pacheco is currently being held without bail. She is scheduled to return to court next week for a bail review hearing.