PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The woman accused of hitting and killing an elderly woman with her car in Providence last week was in court Tuesday morning.

Caitlin Kelly, 27, has been charged with failure to stop in an accident resulting in death. She was also cited for failing to report the crash.

Investigators believe Kelly hit 85-year-old Vanda Makovetskiy with her car as she was walking across North Main Street with her husband. She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Vanda Makovetskiy (Courtesy: The Makovetskiy Family)

Makovetskiy and her husband, who have lived in the same apartment since they immigrated from Ukraine 28 years ago, were taking their daily walk at the time. Though her husband was not physically injured, he’s heartbroken by the loss of his beloved wife.

“His life has been changed forever,” Makovetskiy’s son-in-law Mike Deshaies said. “His whole world has been completely shattered.”

Deshaies tells 12 News his wife and father-in-law are struggling to come to terms with Makovetskiy’s death.

“It’s painful to watch,” Deshaies said. “I’m doing the best that I can to be there for her. The same with her dad.”

Detectives identified Kelly as the suspect with the help of a license-plate reader down the road from where Makovetskiy was hit.

Kelly posted $10,000 surety bail over the weekend and was released pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Jan. 22. She has been ordered not to drive.

Deshaies said their family is “shocked and outraged” that Kelly didn’t stop.

“For [Kelly] to make that decision to take off and then continue to try to hide — she just ruined her life,” Deshaies said. “That’s just mind blowing.”