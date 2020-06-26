Providence water parks, ferry to Newport are now open

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two signs of summer in Providence and in the East Bay resume on Friday, with some restrictions.

The popular Providence to Newport ferry begins services again and Providence’s water parks open just in time for another warm summer weekend.

The water parks in the city were supposed to open next week, but Mayor Jorge Elorza moved the opening date up to provide some relief during this hot weekend.

All 13 water parks will be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with play attendants on-site and as weather permits. All bathrooms and concession stands will remain closed and people should follow the current social distancing rules along with group size guidelines.

Those attending will have their temperature taken upon arrival and each group of 15 will be allowed into the area for 45 minutes. High touch surfaces to activate the water will be sanitized between groups and people should sanitize their hands before and after they play. Visitors are encouraged to not share any equipment.

Visitors are required to wear masks if they are not actively playing in water spray areas.

The Providence to Newport ferry begins service again as well on Friday with four round trips a day, seven days a week. On weekends, there will be stops in Bristol through Labor Day weekend.

Usually, 149 passengers can fit onboard the ferry but due to social distancing guidelines, it has been slimmed down to 90 passengers maximum. However, that is only when the weather is nice and people can sit outside. If it’s raining, only 60 people will be allowed since they will all be sitting inside.

For those who want to ride the ferry, it is encouraged that you make reservations ahead of time.

Tickets are available now online at www.RideTheBayRI.com or by calling 1-800-BOATRIDE. Seastreak is encouraging the use of e-tickets as much as possible for no-contact ticketing.

Ticket prices remain unchanged from last year, $11 for adults, and $5.50 for children, seniors, and those with disabilities. Bikes and pets are allowed aboard for no additional charge. Free parking is available in the Providence terminal.

Face coverings are required when on the ferry and workers will be sanitizing high-touch areas before, during, and after each trip. They will also go through a deep cleaning process every night.

Starting Wednesday, July 1, the Museum of Natural History and Roger Williams Park Botanical Center will be open with limited hours, and following recommended sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Other city buildings, including Williams Park Casino, Roger Williams Park Boat House, BankNewport City Center and Providence Rink, netWORKri Career Center, Recreation Main Office, all Recreation Centers and pools and all Providence Public Schools, will continued to be closed for staff access only.