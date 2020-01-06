Providence Water wants to raise rates in 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Water Supply Board is proposing to raise its rates each of the next three years, which it says is partly due to losing money because people are conserving water at home.

The proposed rate increases, which will be scrutinized by state regulators over the coming months, would also affect the wholesale price of water that Providence Water sells to other towns and cities.

According to documents filed last month with the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission, Providence Water is asking to increase its total revenue by more than $13 million, about an 18% increase, in the first year alone.

If approved, the filing says the monthly bill for a residential customer with an annual consumption of 100 hundred cubic feet (HCF) would increase from $35.92 to $41.61 in 2020, then to $44.63 in 2021, and to $46.39 in 2022.

In testimony before the utilities commission, Providence Water General Manager Ricky Caruolo said part of the reason for the rate increase is a 2% salary bump for union employees in 2020 and 2021, and a 3% salary increase in 2022.

He also said an “overall reduction in consumption” of water is to blame for some revenue issues.

“Many household products have become more efficient and use less water, such as washing machines, dishwashers, low flow shower heads and toilets,” Caruolo said, according to a transcript of his testimony.

The Providence Water Supply Board provides water to about 60% of the state. It directly sells water to retail customers in Providence, Johnston, North Providence, Cranston and East Smithfield, and wholesales water to eight other municipal water utility districts throughout Rhode Island.

The price of those bulk sales to other water utilities — which then re-sell it to customers — would go up under the proposal, from $1,805 per million gallons to $2,179.

The Bristol County Water Authority and the Kent County Water Authority have already filed motions to intervene in the hearing process for the rates. Both utilities wrote in their motions that they would pass on the increase in wholesale rates to their customers.

Tom Kogut, a spokesperson for the PUC, said the utility expects to hold hearings in July on the new water rates. A decision on whether to approve or deny the increase would happen before Sept. 2, he said.

Providence Water recently reached a new 10-year property tax treaty with the town of Scituate, where the reservoir that supplies much of the state’s water is located, after the previous deal expired at the end of 2019. The new deal ties Providence Water’s tax payments directly to Scituate’s annual tax increase, starting with a $7 million tax bill in 2020.

Caruolo said in the December filing that Providence Water is currently in negotiations to buy the Johnston Water District, currently a wholesale customer, which would add 1,700 water customers to Providence.

A spokesperson for Providence Water did not immediately answer an inquiry about the status of the purchase.

