Providence water parks to reopen due to expected high temps

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a potential heat wave this week, Providence is opening its water parks Monday through Wednesday with extended hours to help keep residents cool.
Mayor Jorge Elorza said the parks will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the extreme temperatures forecasted.
According to 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, it’s going to be a scorcher the next few days, with a Heat Advisory in effect Monday for inland areas and for most of Southern New England.
Feel like temperatures will climb to between 95-104 away from the coast.
These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.
Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and other dangerous situations can occur.
When it gets this hot, you want to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shady areas, and check on your neighbors. You’ll also want to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and wear light clothing if you can.
Below is a list of the water parks that will be open:
- Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park, 64 Richardson Street, (Corner of Richardson Street & Prairie Ave)
- Billy Taylor Water Park, 124 Camp Street, (Off Cypress Street)
- Sackett Street Water Park, 110 Sackett Street, (Across from Sackett Street Recreation Center)
- Harriet & Sayles Water Park, 375 Sayles Street, (Corner of Harriet & Sayles Streets)
- General Street Water Park, 11 West Drive, (Off Admiral Street)
- George West Water Park, 1266 Chalkstone Ave, (Corner of Chalkstone & Mt Pleasant Ave)
- Fargnoli Water Park, 945 Smith Street, (Close to Academy Ave)
- Fox Point Water Park – at Cabral Park, 505 Wickenden Street, (Next to Vartan Gregorian School)
- Neutaconkanut Recreation Center Water Park, 675 Plainfield Street, (Near Killingly Street)
- Wallace Street Park, 1 Wallace Street
- Pastore Park, Corner of Knight Street and Tell Street
- Joslin Recreation Center, 17 Hyatt Street, Providence, RI 02909
- Chad Brown Water Park, Chad Brown Street, Providence, RI