Providence water parks to reopen due to expected high temps

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a potential heat wave this week, Providence is opening its water parks Monday through Wednesday with extended hours to help keep residents cool.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said the parks will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to the extreme temperatures forecasted.

According to 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, it’s going to be a scorcher the next few days, with a Heat Advisory in effect Monday for inland areas and for most of Southern New England.

Feel like temperatures will climb to between 95-104 away from the coast.

These conditions can be dangerous, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma or underlying medical conditions.

Heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and other dangerous situations can occur.

When it gets this hot, you want to make sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned or shady areas, and check on your neighbors. You’ll also want to avoid strenuous activity during the warmest parts of the day and wear light clothing if you can.

Below is a list of the water parks that will be open: