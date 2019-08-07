Providence Ward 10 special election dates set

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The race is on for the seat on the Providence City Council recently vacated by Luis Aponte.

The special election for Ward 10 has been set for Tuesday, November 5, with a primary on Tuesday, October 8.

A Board of Elections calendar says council hopefuls must declare their candidacy on August 29 and 30.

Any Ward 10 residents who are not currently registered to vote must do so by September 8 to vote in the primary, and October 6 to vote in the general election.

Aponte, a Democrat, held the seat representing Lower South Providence and Washington Park for two decades before he resigned last week as a requirement of his felony embezzlement plea.

Despite the criminal charges against him, Aponte won reelection in Ward 10 last fall after defeating his primary opponent Pedro Espinal by just 24 votes. He went on to win 85% of the vote in the general election against independent Russell Hryzan.

Espinal has already announced his candidacy for the special election, as has Monica Huertas.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook