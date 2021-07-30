Providence unveils 6 new additions to fire department fleet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is getting some new equipment to help protect the public.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and other city leaders unveiled six of the fire department’s eight new vehicles Friday morning.

The new additions include four engines, a tower ladder and a special hazards truck. A new rescue and aerial truck will also be added to the fleet in the coming weeks.

“I take great pride in knowing that we are providing our firefighters with the best equipment to keep them and our residents safe,” Elorza said.

According to the fire department, the vehicles were purchased through funding awarded to them under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant, as well as the city of Providence Master Lease.

“The Providence Fire Department is one of the busiest fire departments in the nation, responding to a high volume of calls each day,” Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said. “It is imperative that the men and women of the PFD are provided with the necessary resources to serve the city of Providence to the best of their ability and the addition of these new vehicles will be an integral part of continuing that mission.”

Last year, before the pandemic took hold, the Firefighters Union had been pushing to replace older vehicles that were, in some cases, more than 20 years old and still on the road.