PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring three people in Providence last week will remain behind bars for now.

Kevin Brian Nunez-Henriquez was arraigned Monday morning and ordered held on $100,000 surety bail.

Nunez-Henriquez is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, which happened Friday night on Indiana Avenue. Those charges include both felony and domestic assault.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time, and it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Nunez-Henriquez is due back in court on Jan. 23.