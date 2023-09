PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Emergency Management Agency is conducting its annual Port Evacuation Drill on Wednesday.

The Port of Providence Emergency Siren Warning System will be activated at noon. The alert will specify that the activation is a test and there is no real emergency.

The city said the drill is to make sure the system and sirens are working.

Anyone who hears the sirens does not have to take any action during the drill.