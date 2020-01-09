Providence to spend $222 million on buildings, parks and streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza signed a five-year plan on Thursday to spend $222 million on city infrastructure including roads and sidewalks, city buildings and parks.

The capital improvement plan includes building a new $30 million Department of Public Works facility, funneling $5.75 million into Kennedy Plaza, and spending $6.2 million to fix the roof of City Hall.

The City Council approved a $115 million bond to help fund the plan. The debt doesn’t have to be approved by voters because it will be borrowed through the Providence Public Building Authority.

Elorza called it an “unprecedented investment in our public spaces” before signing the ordinance into law at the Zuccolo Rec Center. (The rec center is slated to get upgrades to its pool and roof.)

Other projects on the list include $3 million to rehab the DePasquale Fountain on Federal Hill, $12 million for sidewalks, $62 million for roads, $1 million to replace the India Point Park seawall, and $2 million for the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

There are also dozens of smaller line items for improvements to many city parks and recreation centers.

While the money has been earmarked for specific projects, not all of them have been planned out yet. In Kennedy Plaza, for example, Elorza said the city would put out a call for design ideas and there would be “community engagement” before landing on a design for the downtown bus hub’s makeover. (Elorza said an underground bus tunnel, previously floated for the plaza, will not be part of the plan.)

Also in the capital plan is funding for the Great Streets initiative, which has garnered some controversy after new two-way bike lanes were installed, then removed, on Eaton Street last year.

The capital improvement plan signed Thursday does not include the school buildings, which are part of a separate, ongoing $278 million improvement plan.

“Our buildings have been neglected for a long time,” Council President Sabina Matos said. She called the scheduled improvements “way overdue.”

