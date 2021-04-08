Providence to reopen all rec centers next week; youth summer jobs now available

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Recreation centers in Providence will safely reopen next week, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Elorza said the city will also once again be offering summer employment opportunities for the city’s youth.

“Our recreation centers are often the focus of community life and vital to the physical and emotional wellbeing of our youth,” he said. “It’s critical that, as our state continues to reopen, we prioritize promoting safe and healthy ways for youth to stay active and engaged all year round through enrichment programming and summer employment opportunities.”

Available jobs include operating lunch program sites, summer camps and water parks across the city, though the types of jobs available may change based on the public health situation.

Applicants must be ages 14 and older, and all applications should be submitted through the Providence youth summer jobs portal.

“Over the years, our community has learned that when we intentionally create spaces for our youth to play, grow, and create, the entire neighborhood benefits,” City Councilwoman Katherine Kerwin said.

Beginning April 12, all 11 of the city’s recreations centers will offer a schedule of socially distant enrichment programming free of charge to Providence residents ages 7-15.

On April 19, the recreation centers will resume their grab-and-go meals program, though food will not be allowed inside the buildings at this time.