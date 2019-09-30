Providence to remove Eaton Street bike lane weeks after installation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The two-way bike lane on Eaton Street in Providence will soon be removed, just a few weeks after it was installed.

The bike lane, which cost $63,000 to install, will be taken out by the end of fall 2019, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spokesperson Emily Crowell.

Crowell said the removal of the bike lane will cost the city $64,000.

The two-way bike lane was installed as part of the city’s Great Streets Initiative, in which hundreds of comments were collected on topics ranging from traffic calming to street lighting and bike lanes.

Crowell said after receiving feedback from residents, the city decided to re-stripe the street back to its original design.