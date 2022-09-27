PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is expanding access to free WiFi in parks citywide thanks in part to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said Tuesday that access to high-quality WiFi will eventually be available free of charge at 11 parks within the capital city.

“Access to the internet can be critical for succeeding in school, finding employment opportunities and taking care of day-to-day tasks in our lives,” Elorza said. “Expanding public WiFi locations helps to promote equitable access to the internet for Providence residents and visitors.”

Elorza said free WiFi is available now in the following parks:

Neutaconkanut Park

Paterson Park

George J. West Park

Columbia Park

Ardoene Park

Joseph Williams Park

The following parks will offer free WiFi in the coming weeks:

Cabral Park

Merino Park

Viscolosi Park

Mount Pleasant Park

Hopkins Square Park

The city will be placing new signage in all of the parks to notify everyone that free WiFi is available for those who wish to use it.

“This is an exciting project that will have an immediate impact across many of our neighborhoods,” Providence City Council President John Igliozzi said. “Technology keeps us connected, and I look forward to the program blossoming into other city parks over the coming weeks.”

The city also plans on expanding free internet access to Roger Williams Park later this fall, specifically at the Casino, Boathouse, Temple of Music and Botanical Center.