Providence to mandate vaccines for city employees, masks in city buildings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza will soon require city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new mandate will require employees to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1. Those who don’t do so will need to submit weekly COVID tests, according to spokesperson Theresa Agonia.

Masks are also going to be mandated in City Hall and other municipal buildings starting Tuesday. All staff and visitors will be required to wear the face coverings, according to a news release.

“In light of the delta variant and increased spread of COVID-19 in Providence, today we are announcing a measured approach that prioritizes the health and safety of our residents and employees,” Elorza said in a statement. “It is important now more than ever that everyone wear their masks, watch their distance and sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”

Agonia said the city’s employee unions were notified of the requirement, but it was not collectively bargained.

The president of the Providence Police Union said he was not in favor of any vaccine requirement.

“It’s everybody’s individual right whether they get the vaccination,” said Michael Imondi, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3. “Whether you get vaccinated or not doesn’t make a difference because you can still get COVID.”

Providence joins a growing list of cities mandating vaccines for employees, including New York and Boston.

Vaccine appointments are available at VaccinatePVD.com.

The new policy does not affect the Providence Public School Department, which is controlled by the state. But state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said last week masks will be required in Providence schools.

