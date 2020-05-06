Providence to let some stores reopen Saturday; mall mostly stays closed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza signed an executive order Tuesday allowing non-critical retailers to open on Saturday per Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Phase 1 plan, with restrictions to be set by the state.

Elorza’s new order — which goes until June 5 — keeps the inside of the Providence Place Mall closed, aside from stores with separate entrances. It also keeps gyms, fitness centers, spas and massage parlors closed.

All Providence parks, paths and dog parks will be open to the public under the new order, but the parking lots will stay closed along with fields, courts and playgrounds and golf courses.

Restaurants remain at the status quo for now in the new order, allowing for pickup, delivery and drive-through, but Elorza’s aides say plans to allow outdoor dining — as suggested by Raimondo — are in the works. More information about how to apply for an expansion of premises in Providence is expected be come out next week.

Elorza is planning to discuss the plans further with reporters at 1 p.m.

The mayor’s latest order comes as Gov. Gina Raimondo says she aims to lift her stay-at-home order when it expires Friday, and allow limited retail reopening on Saturday. She has not yet released a copy of her executive order or specific regulations, but an outline of the plan released so far suggest limiting retailers to one person in the store per 300 square feet, with customers waiting in line outside similar to how grocery stores are currently operating.

Elorza’s order directly ties the retail reopening to Raimondo’s expected order, though his order still limits gatherings to five people or less, while Raimondo has said she anticipates raising the limit to ten people.

Raimondo has said Phase 1 will last at least two weeks before entering Phase 2, depending on the COVID-19 data during that two-week period.

She has also signed an executive order mandating masks be worn in places open to the public starting Friday. The order says the face coverings are not required while walking, bike riding or running if it can be done while remaining consistently six feet away from other people.

