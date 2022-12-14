PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence public safety officials have called a news conference on Wednesday to give an update on plans to install 60 additional license plate recognition cameras.

Officials will also review the city’s crime statistics over the past 10 years, according to a press release.

The noon event will include Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Police Chief Hugh Clements, and other members of the police department.

The city currently has 25 license plate recognition cameras which came online in September. They’re owned by Flock Safety and were installed as part of a one-year pilot program.

Public safety officials say the technology can help them catch criminals and recover stolen vehicles. Others, including members of the city council and the ACLU, have raised privacy concerns about the automated cameras.