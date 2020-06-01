Providence to furlough 500 employees for 1 to 2 days per week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Providence is furloughing 500 members of its workforce for one to two days a week starting this week, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The employees will be automatically placed on unemployment insurance for 20% to 40% of their workweeks using the state’s WorkShare program, receiving benefits on the days they aren’t working, according to city spokesperson Patricia Socarras.

The workers will continue to receive their city health benefits.

Socarras said the city is coordinating the unemployment payments directly with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, and workers do not need to apply for unemployment individually. Employees who are affected were notified last week.

The furloughs include both union and non-union employees, but do not include teachers or sworn members of the police or fire departments. (The Providence Public School Department is separately mulling layoffs or furloughs to balance its budget if state aid does not come through at expected levels.)

“Participating in WorkShare will allow the city to avoid more severe measures due to anticipated decreased revenue in this and next fiscal year,” Socarras said.

WorkShare recipients are eligible to receive the extra $600 per week approved by Congress in the CARES Act for workers receiving unemployment during the pandemic, according to DLT spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino. The extra benefit runs out in July, unless Congress extends it.

Target 12 first reported that Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration was considering furloughs to balance the budget, estimating five furlough days for every employee in his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that starts July 1.

Socarras said the city is expecting to save about $2 million through the new furlough plan, which is currently scheduled to continue through Sept. 5.

Providence is not unique in its budgetary woes; the widespread closure of businesses during the pandemic has thrown municipal and state budgets out of balance as expected revenues have not come in as planned.

Multiple other cities and school departments are either considering or have already enacted layoffs or furloughs, including in Warwick, Johnston, East Providence, Central Falls and Tiverton.

