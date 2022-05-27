PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wearing face masks will once again be optional in Providence Public Schools, the district announced Friday.

The decision comes four days after the district reinstated its mask mandate following an increase in the number of COVID cases among students and staff.

The mask mandate will officially lift on May 31.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said the district is continuing to monitor COVID data and will adjust the mask policy accordingly.

“As I said when masks became optional back in early April, we will continue to follow the science with mask policies,” Montañez wrote.

The district said the average daily cases decreased from 60 last week to around 45 this week. There are roughly 22,000 students enrolled in the district.