PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People who live and work in Providence may hear an emergency siren sound on Thursday, June 22, but officials say there’s nothing to worry about.

The city’s Emergency Management Agency announced it will be testing the emergency siren warning system in the Port of Providence at noon.

The siren will be accompanied by the following message: “This is a test of the emergency management public warning system. This is only a test.”

The goal is to make sure the emergency system and controls are still functioning properly, officials said.