Providence to ask voters to borrow $140M for school construction

Repairs to Hope High School are on the current list of projects for the city’s five-year capital improvement plan, but an amended list of projects is expected to be released in August.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration has asked the City Council to approve a new $140 million bond for school buildings, which must also be approved by voters.

The new borrowing would be in addition to the $160 million bond voters approved in 2018, which has not yet been borrowed. (There’s a five year expiration to borrow the money.)

The latest school bond question is on a fast track to get approved to be on the ballot this November. The Providence City Council has called a special meeting for Friday to approve it before the deadline to get it to the Providence Board of Canvassers next week.

Bond questions also have to go through the General Assembly, and a bill to authorize the borrowing was passed by the House Finance Committee Wednesday night. The committee did not hear any testimony.

If approved, the $140 million will go toward the five-year capital improvement plan for Providence’s school buildings, passed in 2019, which a city spokesperson said will be amended in August with an updated list of projects. While the R.I. Department of Education has taken control of the school district, the city is still responsible for the buildings, so the two are working to identify projects that align with state’s new Turnaround Action Plan.

The list of projects –which has not yet been released — could include building new schools, in addition to renovating existing buildings. R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has repeatedly said school buildings could be taken offline, but neither the state nor city has identified a specific school that might close.

The discussion on improving or building schools comes at a time when it’s not clear if students will even be occupying the buildings when the new year begins Aug. 31.

State health officials are expected to make a final determination on whether schools can reopen around Aug. 17, and new metrics released Wednesday indicate the state is not processing COVID-19 tests fast enough to open right now.

The new bond question was not revealed publicly until this week, when it was discussed at a City Council Finance Committee meeting.

“It’s the first time it’s been brought to our attention,” Chairman John Igliozzi said on Tuesday. “Why is the council just hearing about this now?”

The city’s Chief Financial Officer, Larry Mancini, said the new borrowing proposal comes from “critical changes in strategy” in the school capital plan that required more money.

Further discussion is expected at Thursday night’s Finance Committee meeting.

“We know that every investment in our youth is an investment in the future of our city,” Elorza said in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity before us now to create the welcoming, dynamic and inspiring spaces our youth and families have advocated for years. That’s why in partnership with the Providence City Council, I am prioritizing this $140 million investment as another step towards building the innovative, 21st century education system our community needs.”

A portion of the combined $300 million in school construction spending (between the two bonds) will be reimbursable by the state, according to city spokesperson Emily Crowell, but it’s not yet clear exactly how much.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook