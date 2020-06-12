Providence teens organize all-youth protest against racism, police brutality

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Though they aren’t old enough to drive, two teenagers tell Eyewitness News they are old enough to be the driving force for change in their community.

Jaychele Lisboa-Schenck and Isabella James Indellicati, founders of “Gen Z: We Want To Live,” said they are finding strength by banding together with other young activists.

Their organization has planned a peaceful protest in Providence this Sunday to ensure the voices of the future generations are heard.

“We are not just fighting for us, we are fighting for the generations after us,” Lisboa-Schenck said. “The issues impacting us now will also impact our future, but we are not a part of the conversation where decisions about these issues are being made.”

Youth organizers for Gen Z: We Want to Live discuss their experiences with racism, and the importance of giving our youth a voice. These activists have a protest planned for this Sunday in Providence. pic.twitter.com/LLTlBYZbXe — Logan Wilber (@LoganCWilber) June 12, 2020

While the peaceful demonstration will be similar to those held before it, the all-youth protest will be the first of its kind in Rhode Island.

“The moment that the world is in is a time for reflection and change. We must demand a conscious effort and awareness of our surroundings from school systems, to our police, to our government,” Indellicati said. “Without collectivism, we will not achieve the liberation we so desperately need in this country.”

Indellicati said the goal of their movement is to get future generations “to speak out when they see injustice in any form, to educate each other and have these conversations when they are in their homes, communities and friend groups.”

The teens are calling upon their peers to join the fight for change, no matter what the color of their skin is.

“This movement can’t continue without the support of non-black,” Lisboa-Schenck said. “One color, one race, one place of origin does not deserve to be treated differently.”

“Black people’s skin color should not warrant a life sentence of fear,” she continued. “The people that are supposed to keep us safe are the ones putting us in danger. Our society as a whole has fumbled this issue for years and it is now in the hands of the youth.”

The teens tell Eyewitness News they expect more than 1,000 people to attend the rally on Sunday, which will include an 8-minute-and-46-second “die-in” to honor George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for that length of time.

The organization also has another protest in the works for next Friday, which is Juneteenth, a celebration of the abolishment of slavery.