PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence detectives are searching for a teenage girl who’s been missing for several days.

Tiarie V. Briggs, 16, was last seen leaving Hope High School before 3 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

She’s known to frequent the Thayer Street area on the city’s East Side. Police said she may have taken the #33 RIPTA bus out of Kennedy Plaza in the direction of Riverside.

Briggs stands 5-foot-10 and has brown eyes and short black hair with a faded haircut. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, black and white Converse sneakers, and a black hat with “Always Down” in white lettering, police said.

Anyone with information on Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call police at (401) 272-3121.