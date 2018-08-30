Providence teachers will start school year in work-to-rule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Teachers in Rhode Island’s capital city will begin the school year next week under work-to-rule status after the union and the Elorza administration weren’t able to reach agreement during negotiations Thursday.

Maribeth Calabro, the president of the Providence Teachers Union, said she was hoping to have a “more productive session” during the meeting, which the mayor attended. She said the next negotiation sessions will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

“Although our progress was not as significant as we may have hoped, the fact that we scheduled two subsequent sessions immediately is a positive step in the right direction,” Calabro said.

Laura Hart, a spokesperson for the school district, said Thursday’s conversation with the union was “constructive,” but stressed that work-to-rule will not help students.

“The administration and the district stand by their previous comments on the effect that work-to-rule will have on Providence students,” she said. “This practice will do nothing but negatively impact our students.”

The union voted earlier this week to enter work-to-rule status, which means teachers will follow the exact language of their contract, but not participate in other activities.

“They will come in at their contractual start time and leave at their contractual end time,” Calabro explained. “All the extra things – volunteering, staying late and coming early – will cease until we have a TA that respects us as professionals.”

The city’s 2,000 teachers worked all of the 2017-18 school year without a contract, prompting the union and its supporters to protest the mayor’s state of the city address in February and his re-election campaign kickoff event in June. Calabro and other union members have repeatedly taken to social media to voice their frustration with Elorza in recent months.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.