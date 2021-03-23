Providence Teachers Union members fed up with district leadership, president says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Teachers Union’s recent vote of no confidence in both Superintendent Harrison Peters and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has been months in the making, according to Union President Maribeth Calabro.

Calabro said during a news conference Tuesday members are fed up with the district’s leadership, citing problems with hiring and unsafe working conditions.

“When I say that this was an unprecedented vote, it was,” Calabro explained. “When I say this was not based on negotiations, it was not simply based on negotiations.”

She said it all came to a boiling point last week, when the district sent out displacement notices to 270 teachers and staff.

“Over the past year, so many things have happened in this district,” Calabro said. “Last week was basically the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

In an interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian, Peters said the district remains hyper focused on serving the needs of its students. (Watch the full interview in the video below.)

“We staff schools based on the needs of our children,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are aligning our people, our time and our money to meet the needs of our students.”

He said he was not surprised by the vote of no confidence, adding that it is a common tactic used during contract negotiations, though Calabro argues that is not the case.