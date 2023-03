PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Providence middle school teacher on child molestation charges, 12 News has learned.

Major David Lapatin confirms that Joseph Teno, 51, has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Teno is an 8th grade teacher at the Esek Hopkins Middle School, according to a court affidavit obtained by 12 News.

Lapatin said detectives are working with the Providence Public School Department to investigate the matter.