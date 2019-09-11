Providence tax assessor fired by city in July

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man in charge of taxing Providence residents was quietly fired over the summer, a city spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Providence Tax Assessor Thaddeus “Ted” Jankowski was terminated on July 12, according to Mayor Jorge Elorza’s press secretary, Victor Morente.

The termination took place the same week tax bills were being sent out to Providence property owners, and prior to the city’s acknowledgement in August that thousands of taxpayers were overcharged by tiny amounts.

Asked why Jankowski was fired, Morente said, “The city does not comment on personnel matters.”

Jankowski was previously fired from his job as the tax assessor in Nassau County, New York, in 2010 because of a $1.3 million error, according to local newspaper Newsday.

Jankowski was hired to be Providence’s tax assessor last year, replacing David Quinn, who was also fired.

Jankowski’s departure was never announced, but came to light Wednesday after the city sent a press release announcing his replacement: Elyse Paré, who starts Monday.

According to a press release, Paré is the first woman to be the city’s tax assessor. Elorza said she would be assuming “an important role.”

“Elyse’s vast valuation experience and professional accomplishments demonstrate that she is well prepared for the duties of assessor,” he said. “I look forward to working with her to advance Providence.”

Paré was most recently the tax assessor in Woonsocket, according to the press release, and previously worked as the deputy tax assessor in Providence.

